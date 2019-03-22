Opposition insulted armed forces, Indians won’t forgive : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the most trusted advisor and guide of Rahul Gandhi has kickstarted the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning Indian armed forces.

The PM said the Opposition has insulted the country’s armed forces time and again.

Sparking a massive controversy, Gandhi’s close confidant and Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda earlier in the day made shocking remarks on the IAF strike questioning the death toll in Balakot after the Indian Air Force dropped bombs on JeM camps in a pre-dawn attack on February 26.

Questioning the strike impact, Pitroda asked, “I would like to know more as I have read in New York Times and other newspapers, what did we really attack, we really killed 300 people?”

“If you say 300 people were killed, we all need to know that; all Indians need to know that. Then comes the global media which says nobody was killed. I look bad as an Indian citizen,” he added.

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, Sam Pitroda further said, “Eight people come and do something, you don’t jump on an entire nation. It is naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. I don’t believe in that way”.

He also said that “attacks happen all the time, it also happened in Mumbai”, adding that the government could have then reacted and just sent fighter planes, but that is not the right approach”.

The Indian Overseas Congress chief further said that it was not the right approach by the Government to send Indian fighters to deal with issues like terror attacks.

Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi reacted saying the “loyal courtier of Congress’ royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew – that the Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror”.