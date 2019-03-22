Latest NewsInternational

Pak Student Murders Teacher For Inviting Women to Party

Mar 22, 2019, 03:08 pm IST
A student stabbed a college professor to death on Wednesday in eastern Pakistan on Wednesday, apparently because he felt that a planned party that women were going to be involved with would be un-Islamic, a police official said.

The attacker was wrestled to the ground by students present at party rehearsal. The student, Khateeb Hussain, was in police custody and was being charged with murder, police said.

While the others rushed to their teacher’s assistance and tackled their classmate to the ground, Hameed’s wounds were already too severe, and he died en route to the hospital. Tragically, he was scheduled to retire in just four months.

“Apparently, the accused has no link to any religious group but we are investigating about his past and the reasons behind his mindset,” local police official Farhan Hussain said. He added that the motive given by the alleged attacker was Hameed’s decision to hold the party.

