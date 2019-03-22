Pakistan National Day Event Will Not See Indian Representatives

India has decided not to send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event hosted by the high commission on Friday. The development comes after it was found that Pakistan had decided to invite J&K separatist leaders to the event, sources said.

The Pakistan National Day is observed every year on March 23, though the Pakistan high commission had decided to organise the reception this year on March 22.

The government has had a low tolerance policy towards the separatist leaders following the Pulwama terror attack on the CRPF personnel.

In February, the Jammu and Kashmir administration withdrew security of 18 separatists and 155 political persons, including PDP leader Wahid Parra and IAS officer Shah Faesal.

India had formally complained to the Pakistan government about instances of its diplomats and officials in Islamabad being harassed by security personnel.