Pakistan Will not Telecast IPL 2019 Matches

In the wake of the Pulwama attack that had claimed the lives of 44 CRPF personnels and the tension that followed, Pakistan has decided to ban the coverage of the 2019 edition of IPL. There was an anti-Pakistan sentiment across the nation as well

The decision comes after India’s official broadcaster of Pakistan Super League (PSL), DSports pulled out from broadcasting the Twenty20 games midway through the recently-concluded fourth season held between February 14 and March 17.

Also, India-based producers of PSL, IMG Reliance also pulled out from producing as a mark of protest against the terror attack in Pulwama.

The twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League, meanwhile, will get underway on March 23 with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.