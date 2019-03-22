Power star Pawan Kalyan has declared assets worth over Rs 52 crore.

Pawan Kalyan who is the popularly known as Power stat in Telugu film industry is making his electoral debut through Jana Sena Party. He will be contesting from Andra Pradesh Assembly polls in next month. Prior to the polls, it has been declared that he is having assets worth 52 crore. The actor, who filed the nomination from Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday, also revealed that his liabilities were to the tune of Rs 33 crore.

Kalyan in his affidavit which he has submitted to Returning Officer has mentioned that his movable assets are worth 12 crore. He had Rs 4.76 lakh cash in hand while his wife Anna Lezhneva had Rs 1.53 lakh cash.

The 50-year-old, who is contesting from two Assembly constituencies – Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka, revealed that his immovable assets were worth Rs 40.81 crore. The power star had an income of 9.60 crore during the 2017-18 year.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for April 11