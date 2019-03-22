Latest NewsBeautyLife Style

This is what Anushka sharma said to Virat Kohili; Read to know what.

Mar 22, 2019
Both   Anushka and Virat Kohile are such a kind of celebrity couples in our country who often share happy moments with social media. Huge number of fans are also following the couples. They welcome the pictures posted by the couples with both hands.

Now an advertisement where both of them shared screen has become a topic for their fans. In the advertisement, Virat asks Anushka what is so intense about us that makes this buzz around. To this question, Anushka answers it as pure love.

 

