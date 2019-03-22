This is what happens if you keep a sliced lemon in your room

Lemon is one among those citrus fruits having great influence over our health. Lemon contains many vitamins and nutrients that are good for health. Lemon contains antiseptic and antibacterial properties.

Here there are some advantages of lemon which many people are unaware about.

PROVIDES POSITIVE VIBE

Keeping slices of lemon piece inside our room will provide us with fresh feeling. This aroma of sliced lemon will last 12 hours and will help you to deal with depression and stress. The citrus fragrance from the citrus molecules will provide us with positive energy. Apart from mental refreshment, the lemon aroma will help fight against bacteria and airborne germs from the room.

MAINTAINS BEAUTY

Lemon is said to be a good exfoliate for all types of skin. Using Lemon to apply in facial skins will make it smoother and help in returning the glow.

HEALTHY

Lemon juice act as a natural catalyst for digestion. Researchers assert that Drinking lemon water daily will reduce the chances of getting Cholera and other digestive problems.