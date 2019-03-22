Latest NewsInternational

Two bus collides killing around 60 people

Mar 22, 2019, 08:44 pm IST
At least 60 people were killed on Friday in a collision between two buses in southern Ghana, police said. The crash happened in the Bono East region, some 430 kilometres ) by road north of the capital, Accra. The buses were each carrying about 50 passengers at the time of the crash.

