Two bus collides killing around 60 people

At least 60 people were killed on Friday in a collision between two buses in southern Ghana, police said. The crash happened in the Bono East region, some 430 kilometres ) by road north of the capital, Accra. The buses were each carrying about 50 passengers at the time of the crash.
