WATCH; I live, I die; Christchurch massacre: People perform Haka dance to express solidarity

The Haka dance of the people who protests against the shooting at Al Nour Mosque in Newzeland is going viral through social media. People played traditional Dance form of Newzeland, “Hakka” for expressing solidarity with the Muslim community. Industrialists, students and bikers are part of the Hakka protest.’ I live! I’ll die! ‘ They played Hakka yelling these slogans.

This dance form demonstrates the sequel to show their immunity to the enemy forces that are ready for battle.

It was on Friday afternoon, the people were shot dead. The Attacker Brenton Tarrant is now under police custody.