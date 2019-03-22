WATCH; video of Priya Warrier celebrating Holi

Film lovers do not need much introduction about the wink girl Priya Warrier who created worldwide acclaim. The “Adar Love fame” has been filled in social media websites for many months. There were still some issues which had been roaming around the actress with related to Noorin ( one among the co-stars from Adar Love).

Keeping all these aside, Priya Warrier is everyone’s apple’s eye. Her ever actions are followed by fans very keenly. Now the video of the actress who is celebrating Holi bow has gone viral across the globe. Now fame is engaged with her new film, ‘Sree Devi Bangla’ which is a Bollywood film. The film is directed by Prasanth Mambulla. The teaser of the film also had gained much popularity.