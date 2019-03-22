Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

WATCH; video of Priya Warrier celebrating Holi

Mar 22, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Film lovers do not need much introduction about the wink girl Priya Warrier who created worldwide acclaim. The “Adar Love fame” has been filled in social media websites for many months. There were still some issues which had been roaming around the actress with related to Noorin ( one among the co-stars from Adar Love).

Keeping all these aside, Priya Warrier is everyone’s apple’s eye. Her ever actions are followed by fans very keenly. Now the video of the actress who is celebrating Holi bow has gone viral across the globe. Now fame is engaged with her new film, ‘Sree Devi Bangla’ which is a Bollywood film. The film is directed by Prasanth Mambulla. The teaser of the film also had gained much popularity.

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

Tags

Related Articles

“IS Caliphate to be Defeated Completely in a Week”: Donald Trump

Feb 8, 2019, 09:40 am IST

Will PFI be banned? State sends request to Center

Feb 15, 2018, 09:43 am IST

Sharjah Municipality closes 62 private paid parking lots

Aug 15, 2017, 07:06 pm IST
sunidhi opes about singing particular song

Sunidhi Chauhan with new condition for singing songs anymore

Apr 15, 2018, 09:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close