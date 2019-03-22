“Why I am a Hindu” portrayed fundamentalism says Kummanam Rajasekaran.

Now BJP candidate has given a one to one reply to the UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor had accused Kummanam Rajasekharan of allegedly advertising Sabarimala during the election campaign. And Kummanam has given a mouth shuttering reply for that. Rajasekharan has now countered the allegations by asking why the UDF was advertising fundamentalism.

The UDF has alleged that BJP candidates are conducting campaigning in the name of Sabarimala women entry issue.

Rajasekharan, in turn, said that Shashi Tharoor’s poster with his book cover, “Why I am a Hindu” portrayed extreme fundamentalism. According to sources, Tharoor’s book cover also contained a picture of Lord Ganesha.

Tharoor had filed a complaint before the Election Commission stating that the BJP carried a poster which included the picture of Lord Padmanabhaswamy.

On March 15, the Election Commission had ordered to remove all unauthorized political advertisements from public places.