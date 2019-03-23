Arun Jaitley Says Gautam Gambhir is not like this Cricketer Who Sympathise With Pakistan. Guess Who he was Talking About

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, a chief architect of India’s two world cup wins, joined the BJP yesterday and he was praised by Union Minister Arun Jaitley for not being among the players who “seemed to have turned sympathisers of Pakistan”. It is understood that Jaitley was hinting about former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Mr Sidhu has been caught in a controversy over his visit across the border for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oath ceremony in August, in which he had a front row seat and was seen hugging the Pakistan army chief.

“We have experience that one past cricketer suddenly becoming Pakistan sympathiser. At least, Gambhir doesn’t have such a past,” Arun Jaitley said.

“I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by PM Narendra Modi’s vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Mr. Jaitley also brought up an India-Pak match in which Mr. Gambhir had a heated exchange with former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.”If you have read his tweets while he played cricket and if you remember his famous visual in the match with Pakistan, there