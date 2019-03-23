Avan launches Trend E electric scooter in India : Price and Features

Avan Motors has just launched its new electric scooter Trend-E at a price of Rs 56,900. The said price is for the single battery version and the double battery trim will cost you Rs 81,269.

Bookings for the newly launched Avan Trend-E have begun today at a minimum token amount of Rs 1100. The company has also announced that customers booking the scooter before 31st March will have it delivered by the said date only. The latest member in the company’s Xero family of electric scooters, the new Trend-E is powered by a lithium-ion battery that pushes the scooter to a top speed of 45 kmph. Avan Motors is offering a standard warranty of 2 years with the Trend-E. The company has announced its plans of launching six new scooters in the next six months.

The new Avan Trend-E electric scooter is able to cover a distance of 60 km with a single battery. With a double battery set up, the Avan Trend-E can cover 110 km. For a single full charge, the lithium-ion battery takes 2 to 4 hours. The suspension duties on the Avan Trend-E are taken care of with the help of hydraulic telescopic forks up front along with coil spring suspension for the rear. The Avan Trend-E comes to a halt with the help of a disc brake up front along with a drum brake at the rear. The scooter can take a maximum load of 150 kg.