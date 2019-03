Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Union Minister Uma Bharti as its national vice-president, reported PTI.

Bharti, who represents Jhansi in the Lok Sabha, was brought in as a senior office bearer after she conveyed to the BJP leadership her wish to not contest the coming general elections in April.

The Hindutva leader has said she wants to go on a 18-month-long pilgrimage from May.