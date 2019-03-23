Burj Khalifa lighted up with image of Jacinda Ardern to honor New Zealand

The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, was illuminated as a gesture of solidarity with New Zealand and its prime minister, Jacinda Ardern. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, thanked Jacinda Ardern on for her ‘sincere empathy’ following the attack on two New Zealand mosques that killed 50 Muslims.

The Newzealand Prime minister hesitated to describe the killings as a terrorist attack. The representative even refused to say the name of the killer who carried it out. She moved to reassure those caught up in the attacks and hugged survivors at a community center in Christchurch. Social media has been flooded with messages of admiration for Ardern.