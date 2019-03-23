Canadian PM Apologises For Eating Chocolate in Parliament

Justin Trudeau apologised for munching a chocolate bar in parliament as he battled the corruption scandal beleaguering his government. Opposition MP Scott Reid first suggested Mr Trudeau was “hiding a bagel in his desk” before taking the opportunity to refer to the ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Reid gave one last parting shot at the prime minister when he stated: “Mr. Speaker, the prime minister has already stained this place with corruption, he does not need to stain it with mustard as well.”

“Indeed Mr. Speaker, I apologize. It was a chocolate bar and I apologize,” Trudeau stated as members of his party suppressed smiles behind him.

Rules state members “may refresh themselves with glasses of water during debate, but the consumption of any other beverage or food is not allowed.”

The Conservative politician was referencing the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal that continues to dog the Liberals more than a month after it became public.