Dancer Sapna Choudhary joins Congress party

Mar 23, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Saturday joined the Congress party in the national capital.

The artist shot into limelight with her stage dance on popular Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’. She went on to participate in reality show Bigg Boss 11 and made her Bollywood debut with an item number ‘Hatt Ja Tau’ in the movie, Veerey Ki Wedding. She’s also featured in ‘Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary’ from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled ‘Love Bite’. In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled ‘Mere Samne Aake’ for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2 .

