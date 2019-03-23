Latest NewsIndia

Delhi Police denies permission to hold AAP rally

Mar 23, 2019, 11:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday claimed that he was denied permission for a rally in Sant Nagar Chowk here by the Delhi Police at the behest of the BJP. Police, however, said the permission for the proposed public meeting was not given as the site witnesses heavy traffic snarls and huge footfall of people on weekends due to weekly market.

They said they had proposed an alternative venue which was 150 metres away from the site. “BJP gets my public rally cancelled today thro police. Police denies permission. How many BJP rallies were denied permission by police in Delhi in last 5 yrs? (sic)” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief said the people will teach the BJP a lesson for not fulfilling its promise of granting full statehood to Delhi. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP has “accepted defeat” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and does not want that a free and fair election takes place.

“Our campaign was to get started and the Delhi Police cancelled our permission. At the same place, BJP leader Harsh Vardhan’s rally was held. How he got a permission but we were not given a permission,” he told reporters.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala Government May not have an Answer For this Question From HighCourt

Jul 27, 2018, 04:53 pm IST

Why Rahul Gandhi totally ignored Muslims in Gujarat?

Dec 2, 2017, 02:45 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath credits PM Modi for India’s popularity

Jan 20, 2018, 11:38 pm IST
Modi123

‘Make In India’ products are most valuable all over the world -Report

Mar 22, 2018, 10:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close