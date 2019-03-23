Election commission launches new app, cVIGIL for fair polls

The Election Commission has taken an innovative measure to curtail atrocities in the election. The election commission has now formulated a new application which can track violations in the election process. The application will track violations of the model code of conduct and election expenditure

The innovation will be encouraging citizens to lend a helping hand to poll officials in bringing down electoral malpractices.

The application (cVIGIL) is available on the Google Play store. On the app, citizens can upload photographs and videos on what they deem to be violations of election ethics. The users can go live with location details. The uploaded video will be cross checked by a special squad and will reach respective districts for further proceedings.The control room for this have been installed in Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The new application will only work for five minutes continuously. After five minutes the user is supposed to re-open the application and upload the respective photographs and video which deems of violations.