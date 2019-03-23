Filmfare Awards 2019 : Here’s the complete list of winners

The Filmfare Awards started with winner announcements in categories such as Best Choreography for “Padmaavat”, Best Costume for Manto and Best Production Design for Tumbaad. In the first half of the award ceremony, AndhaDhun scored two awards already. The winners of the Short Film categories were announced earlier. Meanwhile, films such as “Padmaavat”, Raazi, AndhaDhun, Stree dominate the major categories. As is ritual, Shah Rukh Khan is the host for the night with several stars swapping places as his co-host.
Here’s a look at the list of winners:
Best Choreography
Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best VFX
Red Chillies Fx for Zero.
Best Editing & Best Background Score
Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun
Best Costume
Sheetal Sharma for Manto
Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav for Tumbbad
Best Production Design
Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav for Tumbbad
Best Cinematography
Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad
Best Sound Design
Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad
Best Action
Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez for Mukkabaaz
Updating……
