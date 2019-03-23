Filmfare Awards 2019 : Here’s the complete list of winners

The Filmfare Awards started with winner announcements in categories such as Best Choreography for “Padmaavat”, Best Costume for Manto and Best Production Design for Tumbaad. In the first half of the award ceremony, AndhaDhun scored two awards already. The winners of the Short Film categories were announced earlier. Meanwhile, films such as “Padmaavat”, Raazi, AndhaDhun, Stree dominate the major categories. As is ritual, Shah Rukh Khan is the host for the night with several stars swapping places as his co-host.

Here’s a look at the list of winners:

Best Choreography

Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best VFX

Red Chillies Fx for Zero.

Best Editing & Best Background Score

Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun

Best Costume

Sheetal Sharma for Manto

Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav for Tumbbad

Best Production Design

Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav for Tumbbad

Best Cinematography

Pankaj Kumar for Tumbbad

Best Sound Design

Kunal Sharma for Tumbbad

Best Action

Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez for Mukkabaaz

