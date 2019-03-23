Here is the Result of Survey on Best Chief Ministers in India. Guess the Position of Kerala C.M

According to a survey conducted by C Voter -IANS, KCR has surpassed all other chief ministers in the country. Kerala’s Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan finds himself at 19th position.

40.5 percent of the people said they were happy with the administration of Pinarayi Vijayan while 36.4 percent expressed their dissatisfaction. In Telangana, about 68.3 percent of people felt completely satisfied with the chief minister’s administration. 9.9 percent of people did not like KCR’s administration.

Next to KCR in performance are Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Odisha CM Navin Patnaik. In the survey as many as 20,827 people were interviewed.

In Andhra Pradesh, only 41.7 per cent people expressed satisfaction at Chandrababu’s performance and the rest opposed, the survey said.