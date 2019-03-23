‘I am BJP karyakartha and proud of it’, says Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth on Thursday met Indian National Congress (INC) Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor raising speculation that he might join the grand old party. Keeping aside all the rumours, Sreesanth on Friday, in a series of tweet clarified that he is not joining Congress and he is a proud member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Great morning to one and all, please guys I’ve not joined congress..,I went to thanks @ShashiTharoor sir for always supporting me during my struggle. Iam @BJP4India karyakartha nd iam proud of it. For now iam going to completely concentrate on sports(few years left)????????? — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 23, 2019

