Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday has agreed to contest from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat, Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran said. “Talks were on about this for almost a month. Initially, he was not willing. After much persuasion, he agreed” Ramachandran said.

Earlier, the Congress in Kerala has proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. All India Congress Committee General secretary Oommen said, “Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested Congress President Rahul Gandhi to contest from one of the seats in Kerala. The seat on offer is Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi’s response is expected anytime today.”

Wayanad, the party’s bastion in Kerala that borders Karnataka, was carved out in 2008 during the restructuring of constituencies. It was carved out from Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad constituencies. Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi have also contested parliamentary elections from the south. Both of them, however, contested from Karnataka.