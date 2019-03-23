Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Party Drops ‘Congress’ From Logo

Twenty-one years after officially separating from the Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has removed the grand old party’s name from its logo. The new logo has Trinamool written in green with twin flowers and blue background. It has been in use for a week now, party sources said.

It was way back in 1998 that present West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC over differences of opinion on dealing with the then ruling CPI(M). “TMC is called Trinamool and after 21 years, it was time for change,” a party leader said.

The Congress name has been dropped from party banners, posters and all communication material. However, it will remain registered with the Election Commission as Trinamool Congress, party sources said.