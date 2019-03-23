My party will not contest Lok Sabha elections 2019,says former IAS topper

Shah Faesal, former IAS topper-turned-politician, on Saturday said his party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement (JKPM) will not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Addressing a press conference at Press Club in Srinagar, Faesal said they will strengthen the party first before taking the poll plunge. He, however, said the party will focus on the assembly polls.

On March 17, the former IAS officer launched the political outfit in Srinagar, promising a youth-oriented politics and to become a voice to help bridge the gap between the state and the Centre and India and Pakistan.

The 2010-batch civil servant resigned from his post earlier this year. Faesal also launched crowd funding campaign for his party.

Giving details about his party’s vision, Faesal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service to protest the “unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims”, said the JKPM would pursue the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

“Our party shall pursue peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and with dignity and respect. As a mainstream political party, I want to make it clear to you that the solution to Kashmir issue finally is an issue between the two nations (India and Pakistan).