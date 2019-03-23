Latest NewsIndia

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Hafiz Saeed’s Falah-i-Insaniyat

Mar 23, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Less than a minute

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three persons – Mohammad Salman from Delhi, Mohammad Salim from Rajasthan and Mohammad Kamran (absconding), a native of Pakistan – in a case related to Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The FIF is terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)’s a front organisation, which is accused of creating sleeper cells in Haryana and Delhi. LeT founder Hafiz Sayeed has also been named in the charge-sheet against FIF.

Officials said the case will strengthen New Delhi’s hand in exposing Pakistan’s use of terrorist groups for terrorism in India.

