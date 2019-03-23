KeralaLatest News

“No dispute over Pathanamthitta, will follow central BJP decison” says Kummanam

Mar 23, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Kummanam Rajashekharan has informed that there are no disputes over Pathanamthitta constituency. “The Party will be obliged to follow what our central has asked us to” he added. Kummanam has made his opinion clear as a spoke person from state BJP. The contestant from Thiruvananthapuram had made his comments since the issue of list enrollment in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur has not been confirmed.

When Sreedharan Pillai was turned down away from Pathanamthitta constituency, it was understood that K. Surendran will be contesting from the same. The reason behind the uncertainty in Pathanamthitta is also due to that the reason of Tushar’s silence in Thrissur.

According to the reports, the party members are eagerly waiting for Tushar’s response, whether he could contest from Thrissur or not. If Tushar steps back, Surendran would have to contest from Thrissur and Pathanamthitta would be more inclined towards Sreedharan Pillai.

