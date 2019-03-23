Only BJP can ensure country’s security,says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday cited Sam Pitroda’s comments to accuse the Congress of “insulting” martyrdom of soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack and asserted that only his party can ensure the country’s security. In a fresh offensive against the Congress a day after its leader Pitroda questioned the government’s aggressive action against Pakistan, Shah asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise to people and armed forces for these comments.

Speaking to media, Shah said Pitroda’s statement conveyed that the Pulwama terror attack was a “routine” incident carried out by a few people for which Pakistan cannot be blamed, as the BJP chief asked Gandhi to make his party’s stand clear on the issue.

Pitroda, he added, also questioned surgical strikes and air strikes by the Indian armed forces.

“Does the Congress believe that terror incidents in the country have nothing to do with the Pakistan government or Pakistan Army?” Shah asked, seeking Gandhi’s response.

Pitroda is Indian Overseas Congress chief and is seen to be one of the key advisers to Gandhi. His comments, including that one cannot “jump on entire nation” (Pakistan) just because some people from there “came here and attacked” in reference to Pulwama terror attack, were Friday seized on by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the BJP’s all-out attack against the Congress on the issues of terrorism.

Keeping the heat on the opposition party on the issues of terrorism and nationalism in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Shah said Saturday the Congress is known for “vote bank” and “appeasement” politics during election and asked if such politics can be above national interest and the “blood of martyrs”.

The BJP president then drew a comparison between the Congress-led UPA dispensation’s “no strong action” against terrorism and the Modi government’s “zero tolerance” against it to assert that only the saffron party is capable of securing India.

“I want to reassure people of this country that only the BJP can provide security to the country, can give a befitting response to terrorism and can foil Pakistan’s conspiracy,” he said.

The Modi government has succeeded in isolating Pakistan internationally and the morale of security forces is sky high, he said.