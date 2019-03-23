Popular Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul joins BJP

Well-known fashion designer Agnimitra Paul joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday.
Paul, who has designed clothes for a number of Bollywood films such as “Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche” and “Via Darjeeling”, entered the BJP during a party programme held at the National Library auditorium.
State BJP President Dilip Ghosh welcomed her to the party by presenting her a scarf while Union Minister Babul Supriyo gave her a bouquet. Former state BJP President Rahul Sinha and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly were also present on the occasion.
Paul could be made a BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, according to sources in the party. The BJP has so far declared its nominees for 29 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.
Post Your Comments