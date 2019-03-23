Popular Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul joins BJP

Latest NewsPolitics

Well-known fashion designer Agnimitra Paul joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday.

Paul, who has designed clothes for a number of Bollywood films such as “Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche” and “Via Darjeeling”, entered the BJP during a party programme held at the National Library auditorium.

State BJP President Dilip Ghosh welcomed her to the party by presenting her a scarf while Union Minister Babul Supriyo gave her a bouquet. Former state BJP President Rahul Sinha and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly were also present on the occasion.

Paul could be made a BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, according to sources in the party. The BJP has so far declared its nominees for 29 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.

