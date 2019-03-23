Rahul Gandhi Compares Mamata Banerjee With Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday compared the working styles of Premier Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a critic of NDA government. Gandhi said that both the leaders has ignored the voice of people. The Congress president also alleged that two leaders always make false promises of jobs and employment.

“Did the youth get employment, did the farmers receive any help? On one hand Narendra Modi ji lies and on the other hand your Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) keeps on making promises but nothing happens,” Gandhi said at a public rally in West Bengal’s Malda. Interestingly, it is the first public rally of Rahul Gandhi in West Bengal since April 2016.

AICC President also targeted Mamata of using the same tactics of Left Fronts. “Aapne salon CPM ko dekha, phir aapne Mamata ji ko chuna, jo atyachaar CPM ke samay hota tha, wahi atyachaar Mamata ji ke samay mein ho raha hai. Us waqt ek sangathan ke liye sarkar chalai jati thi, aaj ek vyakti ke liya chalai jati hai ( For years you have seen Communist Party of India (Marxist), then chose Mamata but the problem you had faced during CPM, that same thing is happening in Mamata’s government. That time, the government was for a group, now the government is for one person).”