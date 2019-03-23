Rahul Gandhi to Contest From Wayanad in Kerala

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Reports suggest that the official declaration on the issue will come around 2 pm today. T Siddique, who was earlier touted to contest from Wayanad said it was the wish of all party workers including himself that Rahul Gandhi should contest from Wayanad. He said it is a privilege to have Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad.
