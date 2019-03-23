KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi to Contest From Wayanad in Kerala

Mar 23, 2019, 01:28 pm IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad constituency in Kerala. Reports suggest that the official declaration on the issue will come around 2 pm today. T Siddique, who was earlier touted to contest from Wayanad said it was the wish of all party workers including himself that Rahul Gandhi should contest from Wayanad. He said it is a privilege to have Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad.

