Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to be Next Chief of Naval Staff

Government has appointed Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the next Chief of Naval Staff.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will vacate the office on 31 May 2019.

‘Government appoints Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, FOC in C Eastern Naval Command as the next Chief of Naval Staff vice Admiral Sunil Lanba,PVSM, AVSM, ADC, who vacates the office on 31 May 2019,’ the defence spokesperson tweeted.

Vice Admiral Singh is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, the officer earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1982.