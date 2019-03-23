Latest NewsScience

World’s oldest sperm which is 50 years old is still fertile; Read to know more

Mar 23, 2019, 01:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Human sperm is made in such a way that it could not bare higher temperatures. Being highly volatile, sperms are short-lived only for hours. Through technical and biological innovations there are modern facilities to store sperms. There are even sperm banks installed for the job.

Have you ever wondered which is the oldest conserved sperm in this world? How would it have been stored in the bank? What had happened to it?

Bringing a halt to these questions, the oldest sperm in this world is still healthy, and it is kept in Liquid Nitrogen for the past 50 years. The oldest semen is from a lamb named ‘Sir Freede’ who is the most common sperm donor of the then time.

Freede’s sperm is kept in specially built incubators that have been filled with liquid Nitrogen under minus 196 degree. Scientists claim that his sperm cells still have the capacity to produce germ cells when used for fertilization. The same has been proven, when it was artificially inseminated to other 34 lambs where the federalization was successful.

The reports concerning the same have been revealed by scientists from Sydney University.

Tags

Related Articles

UN awards Pakistani innovators for energy saving inventions

Dec 29, 2017, 05:58 am IST

Prayag Raj Kumbha mela 2019: Lakhs of devotees take holy bath during final Shahi Snan

Feb 10, 2019, 07:25 pm IST

See what she responds in the sex chat!

Dec 1, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

Jhanvi Kapoor in a glamorous avatar, mother Sridevi warns her publicly

Feb 9, 2018, 11:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close