Yasin Malik Led JKLF Banned Under Anti-Terror Law by Indian Government

The central government has banned the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist organization run by Yasin Malik in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reported, quoting unnamed officials. JKLF was declared a banned organisation on Friday by the central government.

The ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is on the grounds that JKLF had spearheaded separatist ideology in Kashmir and triggered the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits by murdering members of the minority community in the late eighties.

Malik is presently under detention in Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu. Earlier, the Centre banned the Jamaat-e-Islami group. “Yasin Malik-led JKLF spearheaded the separatist ideology in the valley and it’s been at the forefront of separatist activities and violence since 1988,” Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said. This ban is in accordance with the government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, he added.