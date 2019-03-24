111 TamilNadu Farmers To Challenge P.M Modi in an Electoral Battle at Varanasi

Tamil Nadu’s farmers are getting ready for an electoral battle and will file 111 nominations from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting. The farmers had already taken their battle to New Delhi, making their demands.

Tamil Nadu farmers leader P Ayyakannu told PTI on Saturday that 111 farmers from the state will contest against Modi from Varanasi.

Speaking to PTI, the farmer’s leader, who spearheaded agitations in Delhi in 2017 for over 100 days, said the “moment they assure in their manifesto that our demands will be fulfilled, we will drop our decision to contest against Modi.”

When asked why the challenge is only against Modi and not against Congress, the leader said Modi is still the P.M of the country.

“We are not against the BJP or our PM Modi. Before assuming power, Modi ji promised to fulfil our demands and assured to double our income. Even today he is our Prime Minister and the BJP is the ruling party and that is why we are making this demand to them.” he said.