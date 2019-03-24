Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh’s 4-Year-Old Son Owns Assets Worth 19 Crores

In his election affidavit, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has declared total assets of Rs. 373 crore.

This asset includes all those owned by him, his wife N Brahmani and son N Devaansh in the election affidavit he submitted, along with his nomination for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Amaravati.

Mr. Lokesh who declared an income of ?1,19,43,016 for 2017-18 put the value of his movable assets as ?253,68,92,998 and his immovable assets as ?2,36,00,000.

Nara Brahmani, his wife and a businesswoman, has assets worth Rs 33 crore including movable assets of over Rs 14 crore. Their four-year-old son Devansh owns assets worth over Rs 19 crore. In 2017, then two-year-old Devansh was richer than Naidu himself.

Earlier, Telugu Desam leaders in Andhra Pradesh were left embarrassed after a blooper in the election nomination papers submitted by party president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh went viral on the social media Saturday.

The affidavit in the nomination paper submitted by Nara Lokesh for the Lok Sabha elections mentions his father Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief, as his husband.

A similar mistake was made by N Chandrababu Naidu himself who mentioned the name of his father N Kharjura Naidu in the column meant for mentioning the name of husband in his election affidavit.