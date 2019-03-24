Latest NewsIndia

Arun Jaitley slams Congress over its dynastic character

Mar 24, 2019, 10:12 pm IST
Senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today slammed Congress party over its dynastic character.  Jaitley accused that the Congress party has been out of power for five years and it is staring at another defeat due to the dynastic character of the party. Jaitley in his official Facebook page raised this criticism.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley said dynastic parties have one major drawback which is – if the current generation dynast is lacking in charisma, understanding and popular confidence, the crowd around the family gets frustrated.

