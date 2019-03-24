Latest NewsIndia

Arvind Kejriwal says defeat Narendra Modi or else he will be prime minister for ever

Mar 24, 2019, 09:49 pm IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aamdi Party leader Aravind Kejriwal accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following the footsteps of German dictator Adolf Hitler. He said that if BJP forms the next government at the Centre, Narendra Modi will become prime minister of the country forever as there will be no election after the 2019 polls. Kejriwal alleged that the Modi government is “following” German dictator “Adolf Hitler’s tactics” to run the country. While making the allegations, Kejriwal appealed to the people to ensure the defeat of the BJP.

He was speaking at a function to unveil a book “Vada Faramoshi”, a compilation of replies under the Right to Information Act to queries on the Central government’s works. The book was written by Neeraj Kumar, Sanjay Basu and Shashi Shekhar.

