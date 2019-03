Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Pradeep Kumar Amat has cancelled the membership of five Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MLA from Assembly, following a complaint from the party.

The members are Purna Chandra Naik from Dashapalla, Basanti Malick from Mohana, Debaraj Mohanty from Aska, Sukanta Naik from Nilagiri and Trinath Gamang from Gunpur constituencies.

Previously, these members tendered their resignations to party President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and joined the BJP.