Azlan Shah Cup Hockey : India, South Korea match ends in draw

In hockey, the Indian men’s hockey team held South Korea in a 1-1 draw in Azlan Shah Cup. Mandeep Singh scored the opener for India, Jang Jonghyun got the all-important goal for Korea at the end.

India was leading 1-0 when the match was suspended for a little more than an hour due to heavy rains and a water-logged pitch. After the game resumed Korea put the pressure on the Indian defence, and eventually after a series of penalty corners, Korea managed to hit the net with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

Earlier, India beat Japan 2-0 in their opener on Saturday. India will face Malaysia on Tuesday.

