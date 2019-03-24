BJP to kick start Lok Sabha polls 2019 campaign today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP will today kick off their campaign for the upcoming 17th Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party will hold Vijay Sankalp Sabhas in 480 constituencies out of 543 and star campaigners like UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti, Hema Malini, Ravi Shankar Prasad and other leaders will promote the party.

The saffron party is studded with several star campaigners like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti, Hema Malini, Ravi Shankar Prasad and many other big names along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP will hold Vijay Sankalp Sabha to promote its candidates and convince voters to support PM Modi again. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told the media that the party is likely to hold the Vijay Sankalp Sabhas in 480 of the country’s 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.