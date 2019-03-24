CPI declares Kanhaiya Kumar its candidate from Begusarai

The CPI on Saturday confirmed that Kanhaiya Kumar – former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union – will be its candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, the decision was taken by the Left on Saturday, a day after the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar announced the its seat-sharing formula for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

CPI Bihar secretary Satyanarayan Singh said that a final call on Kanhaiya Kumar has been taken and the executive committee meeting will be held on Sunday to decide on the number of seats the party will contest.

With the former JNUSU president making his political debut, the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat is likely to witness a three-way contest between Kanhaiya Kumar, NDA’s Giriraj Singh and RJD’s Tanveer Hassan.