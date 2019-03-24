KeralaLatest News

CPM leader P.Jayarajan’s FB post on RSS’s murder attempt against him goes viral

Mar 24, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

P.Jayarajan, the senior CPM leader is a controversial political personality in Kerala. For his political opponents, he is a killer and the source behind all the political violence that occurs in northern Kerala. But for his fans and party activists he is a popular leader and a committed devoted communist. Jayarajan who is back in the field of electoral politics after a gap is the candidate from Vadkara constituency. By his candidature, the constituency has rosed to star status. Congress has fielded its senior leader and sitting MLA from Vattiyurkavu K.Muralidharan to face Jayarajan. The CPM has accused that the Congress has made a secret alliance with BJP to defeat Jayarajan.

But now a Facebook post by Jayarajan has gone viral. In the post, he explains about the RSS attack against him. He was attacked by a group of RSS workers in 1999.

???????????????, ???? ??????? ?????? ??????? ??????????????? ????????????? ???? ??????????? ????????? ?????…

Gepostet von P Jayarajan am Samstag, 23. März 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

“If NSS Wants to Involve in Politics, Let them Make a Political Party”: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Feb 4, 2019, 01:46 pm IST

Size Zero Actress Angela Krilinzki is all set to make her Bollywood debut

Feb 15, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Pakistan Makes a Fool of Itself by Showing Victims of Own Terror in Postal Stamps

Oct 2, 2018, 10:42 pm IST

Girl shares video of man masturbating in front of girls’ hostel , Video goes viral

Jul 13, 2018, 12:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close