CPM leader P.Jayarajan’s FB post on RSS’s murder attempt against him goes viral

P.Jayarajan, the senior CPM leader is a controversial political personality in Kerala. For his political opponents, he is a killer and the source behind all the political violence that occurs in northern Kerala. But for his fans and party activists he is a popular leader and a committed devoted communist. Jayarajan who is back in the field of electoral politics after a gap is the candidate from Vadkara constituency. By his candidature, the constituency has rosed to star status. Congress has fielded its senior leader and sitting MLA from Vattiyurkavu K.Muralidharan to face Jayarajan. The CPM has accused that the Congress has made a secret alliance with BJP to defeat Jayarajan.

But now a Facebook post by Jayarajan has gone viral. In the post, he explains about the RSS attack against him. He was attacked by a group of RSS workers in 1999.