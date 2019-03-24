General Election 2019: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest upcoming Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh constituency of the state. The party on Sunday announced candidates for Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats.

Veteran SP leader and currently MLA from Rampur assembly constituency Mohammad Azam Khan is party nominee for the Rampur Parliamentary constituency.

Azamgarh is one of the two seats from where the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav contested in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and won. Later, he resigned from Mainpuri seat and is currently MP from Azamgarh.

Mulayam Singh Yadav will now contest from Mainpuri, from where he had won in 2014, but had later resigned. The party has also released its list of star campaigners. Among the more prominent names, that figure in the list are the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav does not figure in the list of star campaigners released by the party.