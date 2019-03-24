General Election: Former RJD leader Pappu Yadav ready to join Congress

Former RJD leader and a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Pappu Yadav has expressed his wish to join Congress. Pappu Yadav who is the sitting MP from Madhepura, in Bihar on Sunday expressed his wish to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket.

Pappu Yadav said he had no personal issues with anyone and there is no rivalry in politics. When asked if he would merge his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress, Yadav said ideology surpasses everything.

Pappu Yadav had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on an RJD ticket. However, he was expelled from the party due to his differences with the leadership. Yadav’s wife, Ranjit Ranjan, is a Congress MP from Supaul constituency.