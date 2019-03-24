ICC Rankings: Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami rules the list

Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami continue to rule the batting and bowling charts in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings. Mandhana, with 797 points tops the batters list while Goswami leads the bowler’s list with 730 points.

India’s ODI captain Mithali Raj is at the fourth place with 713 points. She is the only other batter cricketer from the country in the top 10.

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Shikha Pandey stayed at the fifth spot with 688 points, while leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was steady at the 10th place with 656 points.

In all rounder’s list, Deepti Sharma shared the third spot with D van Niekerk of South Africa with 388 points.