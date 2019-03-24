Latest NewsIndia

India Muslim Personal Law Board calls emergency meeting on Ayodhya issue

Mar 24, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Less than a minute
Ayodhya Despute

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called an emergency meeting of its working committee here on Sunday morning to discuss the Ayodhya issue. All the 51 members of the committee are expected to be present in the meeting which is likely to be joined by the representatives of the Sunni Central Waqf Board. The Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee for resolution of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute held its first sitting on Wednesday (March 13) and heard all parties who attended the proceedings.

The panel, headed by former apex court judge F M Ibrahim Kalifulla, had directed that there should not be any reporting of the mediation proceedings in the print or other media, pointing out the views expressed by the top court. On March 8, the Supreme Court had referred the land dispute case for court-appointed and monitored mediation. A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had said that the mediation proceedings will be held in Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and the sta

Tags

Related Articles

Here is what Yogi Adityanath says about those who oppose Hindutva

Nov 14, 2017, 05:47 pm IST
Hindi Medium tagline becomes reality

Businessman changed into slum for his son’s Admission inspired by film ‘Hindi Medium’

Apr 9, 2018, 12:39 pm IST

Bangladeshi beats up Indian supervisor for rejecting leave request in UAE

Feb 1, 2018, 05:34 pm IST
Enka veetu mapillai

This Is The Real Truth Behind Arya’s Enka Veetu Mapillai Show

Apr 26, 2018, 03:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close