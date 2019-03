In IPL Cricket, Sun Risers Hyderabad have set a target of 182 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sun Risers scored 181 for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs.

David Warner scored maximum 85 runs while Vijay Shankar scored 40 runs. Earlier, the Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl. After 17 overs, the KKR were 129/4