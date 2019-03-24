J&K : Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

A soldier was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation. The firing took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur area of the district, as per the officials.

On March 21, an Army rifleman was martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. 24-year-old Yash Paul lost his life after getting caught under heavy shelling and firing from the Pakistani side in Sunderbani sector.

The Pakistan army had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to shelling with mortar bombs and firing of small arms along the LoC in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors, a defence spokesman had said. Similarly, on March 18, a rifleman lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri Battal of Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri.

Rifleman Karamjeet Singh was martyred in the firing, ANI had reported.