K.T.Jaleel’s troll mocking Rahul Gandhi ignites controversy

Minister K.T.Jaleel has ignited a fresh controversy by criticising Rahul Gandhi. Jaleel in his official Facebbok page shared a facebook post of ‘Cyber Trollers’, in which Rahul Gandh is compared to the other state workers who are found predominantly in Kerala. . This tpost the netizens accuse that is a racial allegation.
See the FB post:
?????? ????????? ??? ?????????????? ??????? !!! —————————————-???????? ?????? ??????????? ??? ?????????????????, ????????? ????????.
Gepostet von Dr KT Jaleel am Sonntag, 24. März 2019
